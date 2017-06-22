Video: Mohamed Salah announces he is a Liverpool player

Liverpool have completed the signing of Roma winger Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international made the announcement himself in a short video released by the Reds on Twitter.

A mysterious hand is seen scrolling through tweets from impatient Liverpool fans urging the club to announce Salah’s signing.

The camera then cuts to Salah, decked out in a club t-shirt, who looks down the lens and declares: “Salah announced.”

Former Chelsea man Salah has joined the Reds in a £35m deal.