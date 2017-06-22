Video: Mohamed Salah arrives to sign for Liverpool

Just some more proof to you guys Salah has arrived 👀👀 #lfc #Salah pic.twitter.com/Y8lIXbnwdx
— Adrian Cocking (@adriancocking77) June 22, 2017
This is the moment Mohamed Salah arrived at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground to undergo a medical and complete his transfer from Roma.
The Egyptian winger is in the back of the car you can see above, hidden behind the tinted windows. In the passenger seat is his agent Ramy Abbas.
The car was briefly held up at the gates as Salah and Abbas were driven into the training ground.
Salah now looks set to be officially confirmed as a Liverpool player later today.