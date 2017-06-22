Video: Mohamed Salah does keepy-uppies at Melwood

How's your touch, @22mosalah? ⚽️#AnnouncedSalah pic.twitter.com/OXTm7pIpbP
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2017
Liverpool got a first glimpse of the skills they have paid £35m for when Mohamed Salah performed keepy-uppies at their Melwood training ground this evening.
The Egypt international, aged 25, completed his transfer to the Reds today. He was immediately pressed into action, donning the club’s home kit and performing a spot of ball juggling for the cameras.
Salah, sporting his number 11 shirt and a pair of white boots, can be seen doing his keepy-uppies in the the video above.