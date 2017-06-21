Video: Paul Pogba nutmegs fans in China

"Football season is over and nutmeg season is on 😝⚽" #pogchina #heretocreate @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/BWsmWxg46H
The Premier League season might be over, but Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is enjoying what he is calling nutmeg season.
Before United return for pre-season training next month, Pogba has travelled to China to bolster his personal brand in the Far East.
One unusual item on his itinerary was nutmegging members of the public. Fans were invited to take Pogba on in one-on-one games and he duly nutmegged as many of them as he could possible manage.
