Video: Paul Pogba skins Gary Cahill

That's some pretty impressive skill from @paulpogba – watch LIVE on @ITV pic.twitter.com/D8mZoPL41l
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 13, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba got the better of Chelsea’s Gary Cahill during last night’s France vs England game.
Pogba’s eyes lit up when he found only the Blues centre-back between him and a clear run into the penalty area.
He produced a neat piece of skill to leave Cahill for dead and plough into the box. He played a low cross into the six-yard box and was in with a shout for a penalty as Cahill frantically tried to get back at him.