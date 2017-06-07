Video: Phil Jones scores with a backheel flick in England training

England’s players are back from their team-building exercise with the Royal Marines and taking part in more traditional forms of training for this weekend’s World Cup qualifier against Scotland.
That included a crossing and finishing session on the training ground at St George’s Park, which you can see in the video above.
Among the more unexpected goals scored was a delicate backheel finish from Manchester United defender Phil Jones.
The centre-back flicked his right foot behind his left foot to divert the ball past goalkeeper Joe Hart and into the net.