Video: Philippe Coutinho shows off his skills against Australia for Brazil

Coutinho at the MCG. A treat. Next level. https://t.co/74PiVt03TJ pic.twitter.com/qbQnzvMCSL
— FOX SPORTS Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) June 13, 2017
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho was in action for Brazil today as they recorded a 0-4 friendly win over Australia.
The Reds attacking midfielder treated the crowd in Melbourne to a fine selection of skills, as you can see in the video above and, from a much wider angle, the one below.
Coutinho, aged 25, showed some neat moves to beat the Socceroos’ press and spread the play to get his side on the attack. Reds fans will be very familiar with such skill.
Roos' press in all its glory. The difference? Individual brilliance from Coutinho to avoid the ambush and switch #AUSvBRA pic.twitter.com/FZHDNa4QbR
— Kate Cohen (@KateCohenKCS) June 13, 2017