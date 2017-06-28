Video: Romelu Lukaku responds to Chelsea rumours

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has taken to Instagram to react to rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea.

The Belgium international caused a flurry of speculation that a transfer to the Blues was close to completion when he shared video footage of him playing football on a pitch surrounded by Chelsea hoardings.

But he has now posted another video in which he is back at the same 5-a-side venue, which he reveals to be in Los Angeles, but has chosen a pitch without any hoardings to avoid causing a similar controversy.

😂😩 A post shared by Romelu Lukaku bolingoli (@rlukaku9) on Jun 27, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

He said: “You see I’m here again, playing football in LA. No banner, huh? So you’re all happy.”

That seems to be a bit of a dig at Everton fans who expressed their anger about the Chelsea pitch.

Here’s the original video that caused such a stir.