Video: Sead Kolasinac teaches Arsenal fans how to pronounce his name

Announce Kolasinac ✅
Pronounce Kolasinac❓#WelcomeKolasinac pic.twitter.com/ek7KQyVmVK
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 6, 2017
Shortly after succumbing to demands from their fans on social media to ‘Announce Kolasinac’, Arsenal encouraged the same fans to learn how to pronounce Kolasinac.
The Gunners have confirmed that Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac will be joining them on a free transfer from Schalke next month.
In the wake of the deal being announced, they published a short video with the Bosnia and Herzegovina international in which he gave a lesson in pronouncing his name.
No doubt one or two Premier League commentators will be watching the video a few times in the coming months.