Video: Spurs man scores in international friendly

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen scored what proved to be the winning goal in the Netherlands’ friendly win over Morocco yesterday evening.
Janssen controlled Quincy Promes’ cross on his chest and applied a close-range finish to put his side 0-2 up in Agadir.
The hosts pulled a goal back against the 10-man Dutch, but Janssen’s goal was enough to hold on for victory.
The 22-year-old has now scored five goals in 11 caps for the Netherlands – a much better return than his six goals in 35 appearances for Spurs last season.