Video: Spurs star suffers suspected broken arm

Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son has suffered a suspected broken arm.
The forward sustained the injury while playing for South Korea in their World Cup qualification game against Qatar in Doha.
Son was substituted in the 34th minute after falling awkwardly following an aerial challenge with Qatar’s Mohammed Musa.
He left the pitch holding his right forearm and appearing to be in some pain. The nature of the injury is yet to be confirmed, but a break is feared.
If that is the case, Son’s participation in Spurs’ pre-season fixtures and might even be forced to miss the start of the new Premier League season.
To add insult to injury, South Korea lost the game 3-2.