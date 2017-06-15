Video: Victor Lindelof’s first Man Utd interview

Manchester United’s new signing Victor Lindelof has given his first interview since signing for the club.
The 22-year-old defender joined the Red Devils from Portuguese side Benfica yesterday evening. After sealing his move to Old Trafford, the Sweden international sat down with the club’s in-house TV channel to discuss the transfer.
Lindelof said it was an easy decision to make to join the club and confirmed that he had spoken to manager Jose Mourinho to hear his plans for the club.
Click play to watch the interview in full.