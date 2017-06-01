Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s remarkable recovery from injury

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has demonstrated his remarkable powers of recovery by posting a video of himself working with a ball less than a month after undergoing surgery on a serious knee ligament injury.
The Swedish veteran suffered the injury in the Europa League game against Anderlecht at Old Trafford in April and travelled to the USA for an operation.
But yesterday evening he posted a video of himself doing keepy-uppies.
Branding himself a lion, he wrote: “The touch will never disappear. Lions don’t recover like humans.”