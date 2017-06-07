Virgil van Dijk removes Southampton from his Twitter account after Liverpool move falls through

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk does not seem to be happy about his proposed transfer to Liverpool falling through.

The Netherlands international had been touted for a £50m move to Anfield. But the Saints threatened to report the Reds over an illegal approach, prompting the Merseysiders to apologise and issue a statement announcing that they had ended their interest in signing Van Dijk.

In the wake of that statement being published, Van Dijk changed his Twitter profile picture from one of him in Southampton kit to one of his representing his national team. He also removed mentioned of the Saints from his bio, although these have since been reinstated.

The quick u-turn prompted some Southampton fans to question whether Van Dijk really had made the changes, but various Twitter users captured screenshots of the altered profile.