Virgil van Dijk sends cryptic message after Liverpool end interest

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has given a cryptic insight into his feelings about Liverpool ending their interest in him.

The Dutch defender tweeted for the first time since the controversy over his prospective £50m transfer broke to share a photo of him staring through the window of a private jet. The picture was accompanied by an emoji of a thought bubble.

Beyond that, Van Dijk is keeping his thoughts to himself for now.

He was said to be keen on a move to Anfield, but Liverpool yesterday ended their interest and apologised to Southampton, who had threatened to report the Reds for an illegal approach.