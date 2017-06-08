Virgil van Dijk sends cryptic message after Liverpool end interest

— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 8, 2017
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has given a cryptic insight into his feelings about Liverpool ending their interest in him.
The Dutch defender tweeted for the first time since the controversy over his prospective £50m transfer broke to share a photo of him staring through the window of a private jet. The picture was accompanied by an emoji of a thought bubble.
Beyond that, Van Dijk is keeping his thoughts to himself for now.
He was said to be keen on a move to Anfield, but Liverpool yesterday ended their interest and apologised to Southampton, who had threatened to report the Reds for an illegal approach.