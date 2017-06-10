Virgil van Dijk’s secret messages with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk exchanged secret messages with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of a proposed transfer to Anfield, according to Yahoo .

The Reds have since ended their interest in the Dutch defender and apologised to the Saints after the south-coast club threatened to report them over an illegal approach.

New information reveals the precise nature of that alleged approach by Klopp and the Liverpool recruitment team.

The German boss is said to have staged one-on-one talks with his transfer target and sent him detailed video messages explaining what role he would perform within the Liverpool team.

Van Dijk had reportedly already finalised personal terms with the Reds ahead of his anticipated transfer.

The same report alleges the former Celtic defender has now kicked up a fuss in an effort to force a move away from St Mary’s despite having five years to run on a six-year contract he signed last year.