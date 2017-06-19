Wayne Rooney already in pre-season training

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has made an early start to pre-season training.

ITV reports that the England skipper’s holiday is already over and that he has reported for duty almost two weeks earlier than required.

United’s players are due back at the club’s Carrington training ground at the start of July and head off on their pre-season tour of the USA on July 9.

But Rooney, who found himself a bit-part player under Jose Mourinho last season, is already getting in shape for the 2017/18 campaign.

In the closing stages of last season, Rooney vowed to use the off-season to make a decision on his United future having been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford after 13 years with United.

His early return to pre-season could be viewed as an attempt to knuckle down and win back his place in the team, or to get in shape to earn a move elsewhere.