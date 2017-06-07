Werder Bremen announce Harry Kane signing

Posted by - June 7, 2017 - All News, Football videos, Germany, Tottenham, Transfer News and Gossip

Werder Bremen have given Tottenham Hotspur fans a fright after announcing the signing of Harry Kane.

The Bundesliga outfit tweeted: “Harry Kane to Werder confirmed?”

Fortunately for Spurs supporters, the German side’s official English Twitter account was just indulging in a spot of wordplay after they captured video footage of some unusual weather conditions inside their stadium.

Fans on social media were quick to point out it was more like a tornado than a hurricane.

So, it looks like the Premier League golden boot winner will still be in north London next season.