Werder Bremen announce Harry Kane signing

🌪 Harry Kane to #Werder confirmed? 😉 pic.twitter.com/xEipFvWswh
— SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) June 6, 2017
Werder Bremen have given Tottenham Hotspur fans a fright after announcing the signing of Harry Kane.
The Bundesliga outfit tweeted: “Harry Kane to Werder confirmed?”
Fortunately for Spurs supporters, the German side’s official English Twitter account was just indulging in a spot of wordplay after they captured video footage of some unusual weather conditions inside their stadium.
Fans on social media were quick to point out it was more like a tornado than a hurricane.
So, it looks like the Premier League golden boot winner will still be in north London next season.