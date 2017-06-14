West Ham hoping to sign Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud

West Ham United are plotting a move to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud this summer, according to the London Evening Standard .

France international Giroud, who played in last night’s victory over England in Paris, was not a guaranteed starter for the Gunners last season and is rumoured to want a move away from the Emirates Stadium if manager Arsene Wenger tells him he will have to settle for a place on the bench again next term.

Alexis Sanchez and Danny Welbeck were both preferred at different stages of the 2016/17 campaign, while Wenger is likely to strengthen his attacking options before the start of next season.

But the Arsenal boss is reportedly eager to keep his compatriot in north London. He has always backed the 6ft 4in striker, even when he has come in for criticism from fans and media alike.

Giroud, aged 30, is under contract with the Gunners until June 2019 and would still command a sizeable fee if he moves on this summer.