Will Nolito’s latest comments put off Man City and Man Utd transfer targets?

Nolito has been spotted in Sevilla alongside new Sporting Director of the club, Oscar Arias. Source: (Mundo Deportivo) pic.twitter.com/nRv5U3yZfW — La Liga Transfers (@TraspasosLaLiga) June 6, 2017

Manchester City forward Nolito looks set to complete a transfer to Sevilla in the coming days.

The Spain international was signed from Celta Vigo last summer, but has revealed that he is not a big fan of the Manchester weather or its impact on his daughter’s complexion.

He suggested the loss of her suntan made it look like she had spent 12 months living in a cave rather than in the north of England.

In an interview with Onda Cero , the 30-year-old said: “I have learnt very, very little English – it’s very hard. Just ‘tomorrow’, ‘good morning’, ‘good afternoon’ and a little more. My daughter’s face has changed colour – it looks like she’s been living in a cave.”

It remains to be seen whether Nolito’s comments will deter any of City or Manchester United’s transfer targets from moving to the city in the summer transfer window.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, has already expressed concerns over the weather in England.

Nolito scored six goals in his 30 appearances for City last season, including four goals in 19 Premier League outings.

He was spotted meeting Sevilla director of football Oscar Arias yesterday (see above), though insisted he had simply bumped into him while out for coffee.