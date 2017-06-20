Willy Caballero passes Chelsea medical

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero has passed a medical at Chelsea, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Argentine has been released by City and will officially become a free agent when his contract expires on July 1.

He has been linked with a free transfer to the Blues for several weeks.

Caballero, aged 35, has reportedly now passed the relevant fitness checks with the Premier League champions, which means his transfer will be a mere formality and just entail him putting pen to paper on his contract at the start of next month.

Chelsea are short of goalkeepers since selling no.2 Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth earlier this summer. With Belgium international Thibaut Courtois firmly established as Antonio Conte’s choice, Caballero is set to compete with fellow veteran Eduardo for a place on the bench next season.

The former Malaga man enjoyed his best season as a City player under Pep Guardiola last term.