Zlatan Ibrahimovic released by Man Utd

Manchester United have released striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swedish star’s name appears on a list of players available for free transfers that has been published by the Premier League this afternoon.

Ibrahimovic, aged 35, is at the end of the one-year contract he signed when he moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

United had an option to extend his deal into a second season, but have declined to do so. Ibrahimovic is currently recovering from surgery on a serious knee ligament injury sustained during the Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht and is expected to be sidelined until 2018.

But the Red Devils will allow the former Barcelona, AC Milan and Inter Milan man to stay with them and work with the club’s medical team as he continues his rehabilitation from the knee injury.

His contract officially expires on June 30.

He is the only first-team player to be released by United this summer.