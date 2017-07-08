Agent Paul Pogba welcomes Romelu Lukaku to Man Utd

Paul Pogba has posted on Instagram to welcome new team-mate Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.

Self-styled Agent P, who has been on holidaying with Lukaku in Los Angeles as his transfer from Everton played out, said he would see the Belgium international in training tomorrow. United’s squad are due to arrive in California tomorrow to start their pre-season tour of the USA, and it sounds like Lukaku will be participating in their first training session.

See you tomorrow in training @rlukaku9 #bienvenue #AgentP🕵🏽 A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

The Red Devils confirmed today that they had reached an agreement to sign Lukaku, subject to a medical and agreeing personal terms.