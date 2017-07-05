Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal: announcement imminent

Arsenal will confirm the signing of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette today, according to the BBC.

The France international, aged 26, was at the Gunners’ London Colney training ground for a medical on Tuesday and an official announcement that he is an Arsenal player is due on Wednesday.

Arsenal are likely to time their announcement to coincide with Lyon’s obligations to inform the Euronext French stock exchange in Paris that they have sold Lacazette. That means news of Lacazette’s signing should come later today.

A £45m deal, which could rise to £52m with add-ons, has already been agreed with Lyon. The transfer will be a club record for the Gunners, surpassing the £42.4m paid to Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.

Lacazette scored 129 goals in 275 matches in all competitions for Lyon. He has spent his entire career to date at his hometown club. He broke into the first team in the 2009/10 season and has been a regular ever since.