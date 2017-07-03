Alexandre Lacazette to join Arsenal today or tomorrow in £43.8m deal

Arsenal will complete the club record signing of striker Alexandre Lacazette within the next 48 hours, according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with France international Lacazette for more than a year and it appears their interest is finally coming to fruition.

Lyon have agreed a deal worth £43.8m (€50m), which will break the Gunners’ transfer record of £42.5m, paid to Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil four years ago.

Aulas told French newspaper Le Progress: “Alexandre Lacazette’s transfer to Arsenal could be actioned within the next day or two.

“The figure reported by the English media of around €67m (including €12m in add-ons) is impossible and not realistic. Arsenal’s first offer was around €45m, the transfer will be concluded in the range of €45m to €50m. Being close to €50m is unique, and will probably be a record for Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais as well.

“We will probably reach a new record, it’s not a small transfer, €50m for a player trained by our club.”

Lacazette, aged 26, had been set to join Atletico Madrid this summer after verbally agreeing terms with them. But the Spanish side’s transfer ban meant he would have been sidelined until January with a place in France’s 2018 World Cup squad to play for.