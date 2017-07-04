Alexandre Lacazette at London Colney for Arsenal medical

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette is at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground to undergo a medical, according to the Daily Telegraph’s Jason Burt.

As confirmed by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, Lacazette is on the verge of finalising a £43.7m transfer to the Gunners. He has now arrived in the UK and travelled to the Gunners’ base to complete the last few formalities.

The checks currently being conducted by the Gunners’ medical team are the final hurdle before the France international can sign the relevant paperwork and officially become an Arsenal player.

Lacazette, aged 26, has spent his entire career to date at Lyon. He has scored 129 goals in 275 appearances for his local team, including 100 goals in 203 Ligue 1 games.

He is now set to usurp Mesut Ozil and become Arsenal’s record signing. He will become Arsene Wenger’s second signing of the summer transfer window following the free transfer of Sead Kolasinac from Schalke.