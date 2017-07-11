What is Alexandre Lacazette’s Arsenal squad number?

Arsenal have confirmed that summer signing Alexandre Lacazette will wear their number 9 shirt next season.

The France international joined the Gunners from Lyon last week, but his squad number had not been confirmed until today.

Lacazette previously wore the number 10 shirt for Lyon, but that is occupied at Arsenal by Jack Wilshere (though for how long remains to be seen). Wilshere has been Arsenal’s number 10 for the past five seasons and retained his squad number even after joining Bournemouth on loan last term.

The number 9 jersey Lacazette will wear has been vacant for the past two seasons since Lukas Podolski left the club.

Other players to wear number 9 for Arsenal in the Premier League era are Alan Smith, Paul Merson, Nicolas Anelka, Davor Suker, Francis Jeffers, Jose Antonio Reyes, Julio Baptista, Eduardo and Park Chu-Young. A mixed bag is probably the kindest way of describing that selection, particularly for such a prominent and sought-after squad number.