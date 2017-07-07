Alvaro Morata left in limbo after failed Man Utd transfer

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has been left shocked and in limbo after Manchester United ended their interest in him, according to The Independent.

The Spain international had been convinced that he would sign for United this summer, with manager Jose Mourinho reportedly convincing Morata of his role in the team for next season.

But with United unable to agree a fee with Madrid for the 24-year-old, the Red Devils have instead swooped for Everton’s Romelu Lukaku and are on the verge of completing a £75m switch to Old Trafford.

That has left Morata stranded. Despite an excellent goal return, he was not a regular starter for Zinedine Zidane’s side last season – his first at the Bernabeu since being bought back from Juventus – and his attempted move away is unlikely to improve his prospects.

His best hope for a summer move is that Chelsea, who had been expecting to sign Lukaku, reignite their interest after missing out to United. Head coach Antonio Conte is said to be a big admirer of Morata.