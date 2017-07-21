Alvaro Morata passes Chelsea medical, set to join pre-season tour

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has passed his Chelsea medical, according to Sky Sports.

The Spain international, aged 24, is now set to complete his move to the Premier League champions and the deal could be announced within a matter of hours.

He is reportedly expected to fly to Singapore to join his new team-mates on their pre-season tour over the weekend.

Chelsea are playing Arsenal in Beijing tomorrow, but will then fly to Singapore to face Bayern Munich and Inter Milan next week. Morata is expected to join the tour their and could have a part to play in the two fixtures.

The Blues could delay confirming Morata’s signing until he arrives in the Far East, but the prospect of flying him to Singapore in secret would be problematic.

He arrived in the UK yesterday, as you can see in the image above, and has now undergone the relevant physical tests at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground.