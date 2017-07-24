Antonio Conte reveals Alvaro Morata debut plan

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has revealed that he intends to give club record signing Alvaro Morata a first appearance for the club in tomorrow’s friendly against Bayern Munich.

The Blues go up against the German champions in Singapore on Tuesday and Morata is set to be involved.

Conte told his press conference today: “My plan is to give him the possibility to play part of the game, but not from the start because he only arrived yesterday and started to work with us.

“Morata is a young player who has a lot of experience in his career because he played with two big teams in Real Madrid and Juventus. He has also played a lot of games in the Champions League and won it last season.

“He can have a big impact in the Premier League. It’s different if you compare it to leagues in other countries because it’s very tough and physically it’s strong, but Morata is ready to have a big impact.”

Morata, who completed his transfer from Real Madrid last Friday, did not sign in time to make it to Beijing for last weekend’s win over Arsenal. Instead he flew directly to Singapore and is now in line to pull on a Chelsea shirt for the first time against Bayern.

Conte’s comments – and common sense – would suggest that the new boy will be among the substitutes and introduced at some stage in the second half.

No doubt Chelsea fans in the stadium and watching on TV will be eager to get their first glimpse of the Spain international in action for their club.