Antonio Conte reveals interest in £100m deal for Harry Kane

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane would be his preferred choice to spearhead his side’s attack.

The Italian said he would pay up to £100m to bring Kane to Stamford Bridge and lavished praise on the England international, calling him a complete forward and branding him one of the best strikers in the world.

According to The Guardian, Conte said: “Tottenham is a really good squad if they are able to keep all the players.

“For me, Kane, now, is one of the best strikers in the world. If I had to buy one striker I would go to Kane. He is a complete striker.

“He is strong physically, with the ball, without the ball, he fights and he’s strong in the air and acrobatic on the right and the left. He’s a complete player. He’s one of the top strikers in the world. If you go to buy Kane now it would be at least £100m. At least. For me, if I see this price for a striker I know for sure he’s a big striker.”

Spurs would be hugely reluctant to sell homegrown star Kane, who has scored 93 goals over the last three seasons, particularly to their London rivals Chelsea. Chairman Daniel Levy has flatly refused Manchester United’s interest in defensive midfielder Eric Dier, and it is likely any approach for Kane would get a similar response.

One player who has been allowed to leave is right-back Kyle Walker. He join Manchester City for £50m earlier this month, but Conte revealed that the Blues had launched their own attempt to sign the England full-back.

He said: “We tried to buy Walker. Honestly, I think now every single player is expensive. For you to even enquire about one player, he is expensive.

“You go to buy a right-back, a left-back or a central defender and he is expensive. It is very difficult in the transfer market for the teams that need to improve their squads.”