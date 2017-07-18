Antonio Conte signs new Chelsea contract

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has signed a new two-year contract at the club.

The new deal does not extend Conte’s commitment to the Blues because it runs until June 2019 when the three-year contract he signed a year ago was due to expire.

But the contract is likely to have involved an improvement in the Italian’s terms in the wake of winning the Premier League title in his debut season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

That includes the appointment of two additional members of his backroom staff. Conte allies and compatriots Paolo Vanoli and Davide Mazzotta both join the club. Vanoli is the new assistant manager following Steve Holland’s exit to work with England, while Mazzotta will also work as an assistant and has responsibilities for player analysis.

The club’s lack of transfer activity early in the current transfer window had seen speculation mount that Conte could quit the club. His new contract will also help to put an end to those rumours.

Conte’s first season in charge included a club record 30 wins in a season, a club record 13 consecutive league victories and a run to the FA Cup final.

He said: “I am very happy to have signed a new contract with Chelsea. We worked extremely hard in our first year to achieve something amazing, which I am very proud of. Now we must work even harder to stay at the top.

“The Chelsea fans have given me so much support since I arrived here one year ago and it is important we continue to succeed together.”

Announcing a new deal for Antonio Conte! 📝https://t.co/wmb32X46G6 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 18, 2017