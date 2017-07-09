Antonio Rudiger arrives in London for Chelsea medical

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger will undergo a medical at Chelsea today, according to The Sun.

The Germany international has arrived in London and is set to undergo fitness checks before completing his £34.2m move to Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger, aged 24, is set to become head coach Antonio Conte’s first paid signing of the summer, with only goalkeeper Willy Cabellero joining on a free transfer from Manchester City so far.

His arrival will offer some good news to the Blues after they lost out to Manchester United in the race to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

Rudiger is set to play in a back-three with Gary Cahill and David Luiz for the defending champions.

The 6ft 3in centre-back started his career at VfB Stuttgart. He joined Roma in August 2015 on a €4m loan, which was later converted to a €9m permanent transfer.

He was part of the Germany squad that won the Confederations Cup earlier this summer.