Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko drop Chelsea transfer hints

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger and Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko have both dropped big hints that they are on their way to Chelsea by liking activity relating to the Premier League champions’ kit launch on social media.

The Blues unveiled their new Nike home and away kits for the 2017/18 season yesterday.

Of equal interest to Chelsea fans as the kits themselves will be the sight of Rudiger and Bakayoko both liking an Instagram post featuring the new home jersey.





Germany international centre-back Rudiger and France international midfielder Bakayoko have both been strongly linked with summer moves to Stamford Bridge this summer. The fact that they both chose to engage with the kit they would potentially be wearing next season adds further weight to those rumours.

There have been reports that Chelsea have chosen to delay signings that have already been agreed so that the new players can pose in the new Nike kit rather than the old Adidas kit, so that adds another angle to Rudiger and Bakayoko’s interest in the kit launch.