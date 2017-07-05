Antonio Rudiger in USA, will undergo Chelsea medical

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger will visit a medical centre in the USA to undergo a medical ahead of his transfer to Chelsea, according to Sky Italia.

Reports yesterday indicated the Germany international was in London for a medical and to finalise his move to Stamford Bridge. It now appears those stories were wide of the mark.

Rather than flying to London, Rudiger seemingly jetted to the States for a holiday after his involvement in Germany’s victorious Confederations Cup campaign.

But the deal is still on and Chelsea will have American doctors run the rule over Rudiger. Assuming everything goes smoothly, the 24-year-old will then put pen to paper on his contract and become Antonio Conte’s first summer signing.

A €39m (£34.2m) deal – comprising a €35m initial fee and €4m in add-ons) has already been agreed between Roma and Chelsea, the report claims, so the medical is the final hurdle before the deal is done.