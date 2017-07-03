Arsenal to announce Riyad Mahrez signing soon

Arsenal are on the verge of clinching a deal to sign Leicester City playmaker Riyad Mahrez, according to Italian website Calcio Mercato.

The Gunners have been credited with renewed interest in the Algeria international in recent days, having been strongly linked with him last summer after he starred in the Foxes’ shock Premier League title win. The latest report indicates that their efforts to sign Mahrez have progressed significantly and that a deal is now imminent.

Manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly been given the go-ahead to agree terms with Mahrez by the King Power Stadium hierarchy.

Mahrez, aged 26, joined Leicester from French side Le Havre for around £350,000 in January 2013. He has since made 138 appearances for the Foxes and has scored 35 goals, more than half of which came as he starred in the 2015/16 title-winning season.

Last summer, he was linked with the Gunners and other clubs, but stayed put for the Foxes’ title defence and inaugural Champions League campaign.