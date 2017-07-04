Arsenal bid £70m for William Carvalho and Gelson Martins

Arsenal have lodged a £70m bid for Sporting Lisbon pair William Carvalho and Gelson Martins, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

The Gunners have reportedly launched an €80m double-raid for the Portugal internationals. But their offer has been knocked back by Sporting. Although they are said to consider it an attractive bid, they are holding out for €90m for the duo.

Carvalho, aged 25, is a powerful defensive midfielder, who has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium for the past couple of years.

He has a buy-out clause of €45m, but is currently valued by the Sporting hierarchy at €30m.

Winger Martins (pictured), aged 22, has been a first-team regular for the past two seasons. He was linked with a move to Liverpool when their attempt to sign Mohamed Salah from Roma seemed to have stalled.

His stock is on the rise and he is valued at €60m, which takes the combined fee Arsenal would have to stump up to €90m.