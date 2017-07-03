Arsenal celebrate signing Spurs star

Arsenal have been marking the anniversary of their capture of Sol Campbell from north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

It is 16 years ago today that Campbell made his hugely controversial switch from Spurs to the Gunners.

Arsenal celebrated his decision to do so by sharing a photo of him clutching the Premier League and FA Cup trophies at the end of their double-winning season today. They also encouraged fans to use the hashtag: “#SolIsAGooner.”

Prior to his move on July 3, 2001, Campbell was Tottenham’s captain and had made 315 appearances. He joined their youth setup as a 14-year-old in 1989.

But he severed his White Hart Lane ties when he opted to snub a new contract and join Arsenal.

He went on to make 197 appearances for the Gunners, winning two Premier League titles and three FA Cup winners’ medals between 2001 and 2006. He returned for a short second spell in the 2009/10 season and made a further 14 appearances.