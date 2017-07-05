Arsenal confirm Alexandre Lacazette signing

Arsenal have completed the signing of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The 26-year-old France international announced the deal himself in a video in which he declared: “It’s me: Laca new signing.”

Welcome to #Arsenal, @lacazettealex #LacaNewSigning A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

The north London club did not disclose the transfer fee, but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had already revealed it was around the €50m mark. That means he has overtaken Mesut Ozil to become Arsenal’s record signing.

Arsenal also declined to reveal for how long Lacazette has committed to them, saying only that he had signed a long-term contract.

Lacazette has spent his entire career to date at Lyon. He scored 129 goals in 275 appearances for his local team, including 100 goals in 203 Ligue 1 games.

He is expected to join his new team-mates on their pre-season tour, which leaves for Sydney this weekend. The Emirates Stadium faithful will get their first glimpse of the new signing during the Emirates Cup pre-season tournament at the end of the month.