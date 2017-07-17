Arsenal linked with move for Moussa Dembele

Arsenal are considering a deal to sign Celtic forward Moussa Dembele, according to the Daily Star.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger will apparently move for the French starlet if he fails to convince Alexis Sanchez to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Chile international Sanchez is into the final 12 months of his Arsenal contract and is likely to be sold if he fails to agree terms on a new deal.

If he does leave, the north London side plan to sign Dembele.

The 20-year-old France Under-21 international joined Celtic from Fulham last summer. He scored 32 goals in 48 appearances for the Bhoys last season.

He is valued at £30m, but Celtic will hold out for more given some of the huge fees splashed out by Premier League clubs already this summer.

The Gunners have already signed Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette in the current window, but Wenger would want even more firepower if Sanchez, who scored 30 goals last season, quits.