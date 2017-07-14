Arsenal make world record bid for striker

Arsenal have lodged a world record bid of £123m for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The Gunners have offered more than €140m for the France international, the report claims. Manager Arsene Wenger’s interest in Mbappe does not appear to have been dampened by the recent signing of his compatriot Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

The £123m fee being mentioned would smash the current world transfer record, which is the €105m (£89.3m) paid by Manchester United to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer.

Mbappe, aged 18, is also said to be a target for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, while French champions Monaco are trying to convince him to stay with them for one more season.

The teenage starlet made his breakthrough into the first-team in the 2015/16 campaign, but established himself as one of world football’s hottest prospects with 26 goals in 44 games last season. He has won four caps for France but is yet to score for Les Bleus.