Arsenal preparing third bid for Thomas Lemar

Arsenal are set to launch a third bid for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, according to the Daily Mirror.

Lemar is one of Arsene Wenger’s top summer transfer targets and the Gunners have already had two bids rejected.

Wenger opened the bidding at £30m, but was knocked back by the Ligue 1 champions. An improved offer of £40m was also rejected.

But Arsenal are refusing to give up and are readying a new offer of more than £45m.

Lemar is said to be the preferred option ahead of Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez as Wenger seeks to strengthen his squad in wide areas.

The 21-year-old France international was a star performer in Monaco’s title-winning side last season.

He started his career at Caen and moved to Monaco for for £3.4m in 2015. Since then he has clocked up 89 appearances and scored 19 goals, including the winner against Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in last season’s Champions League.

His national team colleague Alexandre Lacazette joined the Gunners from Marseille in a club record deal last week.