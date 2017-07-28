Arsenal receive bid for wantaway forward

Arsenal have received a bid for Spanish forward Lucas Perez from his former club Deportivo La Coruna, according to The Guardian.

Perez joined the Gunners from Deportivo for a fee in the region of £17m but had limited opportunities to impress in his debut season in English football. He is reportedly frustrated at the Emirates Stadium and has now be offered the chance of a return to his hometown club.

His agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovell says Deportivo have lodged an offer to re-sign his client.

He said: “Deportivo made an offer a week ago. It is a permanent deal and worth more than Nolito’s [£8.1m] move to Sevilla.

“Of course [he was told he would play more]. Lucas signed for Arsenal and was the happiest person in the world and with all of his dreams to fulfil. We have seen that every time he played he did well but after every time he got fewer and fewer opportunities.”

The 28-year-old made his last appearance for the Gunners in the FA Cup sixth round win over Lincoln City on March 11. He has also seen the number 9 shirt taken off him and handed to club record signing Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

Perez scored seven goals in 21 appearances last season, but had a record of just one goal in 11 Premier League games. A couple of spells out injured hampered his progress.