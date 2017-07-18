Arsenal set to offload fringe players to fund club record bid for Thomas Lemar

Arsenal are hoping to sell several fringe players to part-fund a club record deal for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, according to the Daily Mail.

The Gunners have already had £30m and £40m bids for Lemar turned down by the Ligue 1 champions. They are now deciding whether to smash their transfer record, which they broke earlier this summer when they signed Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon for £53m, in order to bring the 21-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.

Lemar is said to be top of manager Arsene Wenger’s summer wish-list, despite Monaco’s reluctance to sell having already lost Bernardo Silva to Manchester City and Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea.

A big-money bid worth up to £80m with add-ons is now in the offing. The Gunners are seeking to offload several fringe players to help finance the Lemar deal.

Newcastle United are interested in full-backs Kieran Gibbs and Carl Jenkinson, while centre-back Calum Chambers could also leave on a permanent deal.

Right-back Mathieu Debuchy is set to leave on a free transfer.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is in Turin to complete his move to Juventus for around £10m, while striker Lucas Perez is set to leave to either Deportivo La Coruna or Fenerbahce for around £10m.