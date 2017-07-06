Arsenal set to sell two players this week

Arsenal are ready to offload Lucas Perez and Mathieu Debuchy in the coming days, according to the Daily Mirror.

The signing of striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon earlier this week takes the Gunners up to the limit of foreign players.

Premier League rules allow up to 17 members of first-team squads to be non-homegrown players. Arsenal are now sitting on 17 and will need to sell if they want to register any other foreign players for the 2017/18 campaign.

It appears that Arsene Wenger intends to do that. Spanish forward Lucas Perez is set to be shown the door after just one season at the club.

He was signed from Deportivo La Coruna for £17.1m last summer, but failed to make an impression for the Gunners. The 28-year-old is set to return to his former club.

Also tipped to leave is France international right-back Mathieu Debuchy. Injuries and falling behind Hector Bellerin in the pecking order have restricted the 31-year-old to just 23 appearances in his three seasons with the Gunners.

He is set to be left out of the travelling party that heads to Sydney to start Arsenal’s pre-season tour in order to find a new club.