Arsenal star offers commiserations to beaten team-mate

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi offered his commiseration to team-mate Alexis Sanchez after beating his Chile side in last night’s Confederations Cup final.

Mustafi and his Germany team-mates emerged as 1-0 winners to lift the trophy in Moscow yesterday evening.

After the game, the Gunners star’s thoughts quickly turned to his club-mate. The pair embraced on the pitch, as you can see in the photo below.

Later Mustafi also posted on social media to urge Sanchez to keep his chin up after a tough game.

Here’s what he had to say: “Chin up my friend @Alexis_Sanchez! Those were two tough games against you and your team!”