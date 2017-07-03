Arsenal star offers commiserations to beaten team-mate
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi offered his commiseration to team-mate Alexis Sanchez after beating his Chile side in last night’s Confederations Cup final.
Mustafi and his Germany team-mates emerged as 1-0 winners to lift the trophy in Moscow yesterday evening.
After the game, the Gunners star’s thoughts quickly turned to his club-mate. The pair embraced on the pitch, as you can see in the photo below.
Later Mustafi also posted on social media to urge Sanchez to keep his chin up after a tough game.
Here’s what he had to say: “Chin up my friend @Alexis_Sanchez! Those were two tough games against you and your team!”
