Arsenal’s Dan Crowley joins Willem II

Arsenal midfielder Dan Crowley has signed for Dutch side Willem II.

The 19-year-old has signed a three-year contract with his new team. He spent time in the Netherlands last season on loan at Go Ahead Eagles and has convinced Willem II to snap him up on a permanent deal.

Crowley, a former England Under-19 international, joined the Gunners’ academy from Aston Villa as a 15-year-old in 2014. He was tipped as one of the Gunners’ top talents, with his style of player being compared to England international Jack Wilshere. But he leaves having failed to make a single appearance for the Arsenal first team.

He spent time on loan at Barnsley in 2015 and Oxford United in 2016, then scored two goals in 16 appearances for Go Ahead Eagles last term.

The Coventry-born youngster indicated that he wanted to establish himself as a first-team regular at a club and was looking for regular playing time.

He told Willem II‘s website: “I want to be important on the pitch and to develop myself as a player. I can do that only if I get playing time and confidence, I feel I’m getting that here at Willem II.”