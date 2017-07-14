Awkward Kyle Walker tweet resurfaces as he prepares to join Man City

An embarrassing tweet posted by Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker has resurfaced ahead of his £50m transfer to Manchester City.

Walker, aged 27, brands City supporters as glory fans and ponders whether they supported the club when City were “nowhere to be seen”.

The social media post dates from January 2012 after a match between the two clubs. An injury-time penalty from Mario Balotelli gave City a 3-2 comeback win over Spurs at the Etihad Stadium.

Walker was clearly angered by City’s post-match gloating and vented on Twitter. The saving grace for supporters of his new club is that he soon deleted the tweet and posted an apology. He said he was gutted about the result and sometimes football gets the better of you.

A couple of decent displays next season and no doubt any City fans harbouring a grudge will be ready to forgive and forget.

In other news, Kyle Walker still had a Blackberry in 2012.