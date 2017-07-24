Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla linked with Chelsea transfer

Montreal Impact winger Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla is a transfer target for Chelsea, according to The Sun.

The 18-year-old was reportedly recommended to the Blues by club legend Didier Drogba, who worked alongside him during his time at the Impact.

Tabla was given his first Major League Soccer start in April and has now clocked up 15 league appearances, scoring two goals.

Former Chelsea striker Drogba seemingly liked what he saw from the youngster on the training ground in Montreal and put in a word to his former employers.

Like Drogba, Tabla was born in the Ivory Coast, but he moved to Canada as a child and turns out for his adopted country’s Under-20 side. He could yet revert to the country of his birth at senior level.

He is under contract with the Impact until December 2018 also is said to be a target for Ligue 1 side Lille and Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg.