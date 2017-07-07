Barcelona have £22m bid for former Spurs man rejected

Guangzhou Evergrande have rejected a £22m bid from Barcelona for Tottenham Hotspur flop Paulinho, according to Sky Sports.

The Catalan giants want to add the Brazil international to their midfield options for the 2017/18 campaign, but their approach has been turned down by the Chinese Super League side.

The 28-year-old signed a new contract with his current club in January and they are keen to keep hold of him.

Paulinho left White Hart Lane to move to China in the summer 2015 transfer window.

Spurs signed him from Corinthians in July 2013 for £17m. He spent two years in north London, but failed to live up to his price tag and was particularly on the fringes during his second season.

But his stock has risen during his time in China and he has remained a key part of the Brazil squad despite leaving European football.

It remains to be seen whether Barca will return with an improved bid.